Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 22

(Feuds Artwork by Pearl O’Sullivan)

Phoenix – ‘1901’

Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’

Nadine Shah – ‘Ordinary’

Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’

Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)

Ghostpoet – ‘Woe Is Me’

Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)

Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop Version)

Lizzo (feat: Sophia Eris) – ‘Batches & Cookies’

Lizzo – ‘Water Me’

Depeche Mode – ‘I Feel You’

Sylvan Esso – ‘Radio’

Santigold – ‘Radio’

Wilt – ‘Radio Disco’

Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Put Your Hands Together’

Hour 2:

M83 – ‘Do It, Try It’

Slow Place Like Home (feat: Fearghal McKee) – ‘Echoes’

Whipping Boy – ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’

Feuds – ‘Anything I Wouldn’t’

Alice In Chains – ‘Would?’

Wolf Alice – ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’

Wolf Alice – ‘Beautifully Unconventional’

Blood Orange – ‘Augustine’

Heaylum – ‘Lies’

The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Phare – ‘Safer Place’

The Joshua Trio – ‘The Fly’

Interskalactic – ‘Sneaky G’

Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’

Arvo Party – ‘155bpm’