Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 22
(Feuds Artwork by Pearl O’Sullivan)
Phoenix – ‘1901’
Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’
Nadine Shah – ‘Ordinary’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Ghostpoet – ‘Woe Is Me’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop Version)
Lizzo (feat: Sophia Eris) – ‘Batches & Cookies’
Lizzo – ‘Water Me’
Depeche Mode – ‘I Feel You’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Radio’
Santigold – ‘Radio’
Wilt – ‘Radio Disco’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Put Your Hands Together’
Hour 2:
M83 – ‘Do It, Try It’
Slow Place Like Home (feat: Fearghal McKee) – ‘Echoes’
Whipping Boy – ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’
Feuds – ‘Anything I Wouldn’t’
Alice In Chains – ‘Would?’
Wolf Alice – ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’
Wolf Alice – ‘Beautifully Unconventional’
Blood Orange – ‘Augustine’
Heaylum – ‘Lies’
The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’
Phare – ‘Safer Place’
The Joshua Trio – ‘The Fly’
Interskalactic – ‘Sneaky G’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’
Arvo Party – ‘155bpm’