Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 21
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
Little Dragon – ‘Shuffle A Dream ‘
Pursued By Dogs – ‘Iceland’
D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’
A Tribe Called Quest – ‘I Left My Wallet IN El Segundo’
A Tribe Called Quest – ‘Melatonin’
BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’
Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Shake It Up, Burn It Loose’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Oasis – ‘All Around The World’
Hour 2:
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Imani Coppola – ‘Legend Of A Cowgirl’
NEOMADiC – ‘Coma’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘A Species Out Of Control’
Bibio – ‘Fix This Thang’
Bibio – ‘Take Off Your Shirt’
Ghostpoet – ‘Karoshi’
Radiohead – ‘I Promise’
Aislinn Logan – ‘So Loud’
U2 – ‘With Or Without You’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Sense Of Place’
Fangclub – ‘Lightening’
Nada Surf – ‘Out Of The Dark’
Jape – ‘Ribbon Robbon Ribbon’