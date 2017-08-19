Dave Fanning Show – Books and Bond…and more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Children’s entertainment makes for some of our fondest childhood memories and some people have a special talent for making children laugh… But how do you put yourself in a child’s mind to make comedy? Comedian Kevin Gildea and Puppeteer and Performer Ray Wingnutt explain.

Irish Independent’s movie critic Paul Whitington talks about some of this weeks new releases including The Dark Tower by Stephen King.

If you’re looking for a page turner that will have you fully engrossed in literature rather than aimlessly navigating your phone, then look no further! Book Reviewer Stephen Boylan gives some suggestions that will gently ease you back in to the world of books. He looks at everything from ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine’ to ‘Conversations With Friends: A Novel’.

This week it was revealed that there will be no new Bond… Not yet… Daniel Craig, the man who once said he would rather slash his wrists that play Bond again is in fact playing Bond again. Dee Molumby from Entertainment.ie tells us why they think he’s worth it.

Dave revisits an interview with Daniel Craig.

