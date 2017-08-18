Design the cover of ‘The Joshua Tree – New Roots’

The Joshua Tree is now getting a new make-over with a tribute album that features 11 of the best and brightest names on the Irish music scene each covering a track from the original album & we want YOU to design the cover!

The Joshua Tree remains one of the most iconic albums in U2’s catalogue. It has just been celebrated in a 30th anniversary edition released in June 2017, which featured alongside the original acclaimed cover set of new and repurposed graphics.

The Joshua Tree is now getting a new make-over with a tribute album that features 11 of the best and brightest names on the Irish music scene each covering a track from the original album including Kodaline, All Tvvins, Áine Cahill, The Academic and Fangclub!

With consent from U2, Joshua Tree – New Roots will get its Irish release on Universal Music Ireland later this year and will benefit the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, which is another good reason to celebrate this incredible album.

But to complete this project – we need your help!

How would you like to design the cover of Joshua Tree – New Roots?

We’re asking 2fm listeners and members of the design community to submit your original design for the new album sleeve. That means your winning design could find itself on the front cover of this special album CD case in every record store in Ireland. It’s a unique prize. But you have to work fast!

We need your design by Friday September 1st.

For the music we asked the chosen acts to go back to the original album for inspiration. For the design we are asking you to do the same.

Take a good long look at the original album sleeve, which was designed by internationally renowned Irish sleeve designer, Steve Averill. And we are delighted to announce that Steve is one of the judges in this competition.

It could be a photograph, it could be a painting, whatever it is it must be at least:

242mm width X 240mm height.

Submissions can be sent to u2@rte.ie by no later than Thursday, August 31st

For designers:

The final print size for the cd cover is 121mm width by 120mm height. There will be a 3mm bleed surrounding the trim size. The submissions will need to be a minimum of 300dpi to a size of no less that 242mm x 240 or proportional to that size.

Term & Conditions:

The winner will be required to grant a free, perpetual copyright licence to Universal Music Ireland for use of the winning artwork in conjunction with the advertising, marketing and sale of the Album. If the winner does not do so in a reasonable time, RTE reserves the right to withdraw the prize and select an alternative winner. Universal Music Ireland will provide the winner with a suitable credit in the Album artwork and wherever such a credit is customarily given.

All standard RTÉ Competition T&C’s apply, click here for more info.