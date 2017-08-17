Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 17

Le Galaxie – ‘Love System’

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

The Dandy Warhols – ‘We Used To Be Friends’

Elkin x Tebi Rex – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’

REWS – ‘Shine’

Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Zero’

AikJ – ‘Hidden Agenda’

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Get Better’

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)

We Cut Corners – ‘Blue’ (Daithi Remix)

Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’

PJ Harvey – ‘This Is Love’

DBFC – ‘Staying Home’

The Vryll Society – ‘Shadow Of A Wave’

Justice – ‘Randy’

Hour 2:

The Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’

The Academic – ‘Bear Claws’

Colin Farrell – ‘I Fought The Law’

BARQ – ‘That Thing You Love’

Slow Place Like Home (feat: Fearghal McKee) – ‘Echoes’

Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’

The Invisible – ‘Wings’

Outkast – ‘Sorry Miss Jackson’

Jiggy – ‘Taraka’

Dropkick Murphys – ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’

Glass Animals live at Primavera Sound 2017

‘Cane Suga’

‘Youth’

‘Pork Soda’

Weaves – ‘#53’

DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’