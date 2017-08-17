Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 17
Le Galaxie – ‘Love System’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘We Used To Be Friends’
Elkin x Tebi Rex – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Zero’
AikJ – ‘Hidden Agenda’
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Get Better’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
We Cut Corners – ‘Blue’ (Daithi Remix)
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
PJ Harvey – ‘This Is Love’
DBFC – ‘Staying Home’
The Vryll Society – ‘Shadow Of A Wave’
Justice – ‘Randy’
Hour 2:
The Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’
The Academic – ‘Bear Claws’
Colin Farrell – ‘I Fought The Law’
BARQ – ‘That Thing You Love’
Slow Place Like Home (feat: Fearghal McKee) – ‘Echoes’
Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’
The Invisible – ‘Wings’
Outkast – ‘Sorry Miss Jackson’
Jiggy – ‘Taraka’
Dropkick Murphys – ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’
Glass Animals live at Primavera Sound 2017
‘Cane Suga’
‘Youth’
‘Pork Soda’
Weaves – ‘#53’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’