PICTURE THIS TO PLAY LIVE IN 2FM

As part of 2FM LIVE Breakfast Republic is bringing you a very special Studio 1 audience with Ireland’s hottest act Picture This! 😍

As part of 2FM LIVE Breakfast Republic is bringing you a very special Studio 1 audience with Ireland’s hottest act ‘Picture This’ which will be recorded on the afternoon of Tuesday the 29th of August.

FILL IN THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

After selling out the 3Arena and the INEC, Picture This are releasing their self-titled debut album on Friday 25th August.

This is your opportunity to be part of a very exclusive and intimate performance from the band with lots of tunes and loads of chat in the company of Lottie, Bernard, Keith and Jen!

If you are under 18 you must be accompanied by a guardian.

Terms & Conditions on RTE.ie