Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 16
SBTRKT (feat: Ezra Koenig) – ‘New Dorp New York’
Vampire Weekend – ‘A Punk’
Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’
Eels – ‘Fresh Blood’
Kormac – ‘I Believe’
Beastie Boys – ‘Ch Check It Out’
NEOMADic – ‘Coma’
Pixx – ‘Waterslides’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Lend Me Your Face’ (80Kidz Remix)
Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’
U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Remix)
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Villagers – ‘Occupy Your Mind’
Hour 2:
The Hives – ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Vulpynes – ‘Silica’
Austra – ‘Beat & The Pulse’
Ghostpoet – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
MathMan – ‘Coast To Coast’
The Invisible – ‘Generational’
Dave Okumu interview (For The Record)
The Invisible – ‘The Wall’
BICEP – ‘Glue’
Primal Scream – ‘Kowalski’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Fingertips’
Arcade Fire – ‘Peter Pan’
Arcade Fire – ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’