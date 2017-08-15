Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 15
The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed 2.0’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
The Mooney Suzuki – ‘Alive & Amplified’
Fangclub – ‘Role Models’
Nadine Shah – ‘Holiday Destination’
Daft Punk – ‘Robot Rock’
C2C – ‘Arcades’
The Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ (Neptunes Remix)
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
AIM & QNC – ‘We Don’t Play’ (Curt Cazal Remix)
The Invisible – ‘Wings’
The XX – ‘VCR’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘I Love You Sadie’
Pearl Jam – ‘Better Man’
Jape – ‘The Oldest Mind’
Hour2:
John Grant – ‘Black Belt’
Super Silly – ‘Not Ready To Leave’
Cadence Weapon – ‘Real Estate’
Folk Implosion – ‘Natural One’
Liam Gallagher – ‘For What It’s Worth’
Oasis – ‘Morning Glory’
Touts – ‘Political People’
Three Underneath – ‘Buddy Yeah’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Fake Tales Of San Francisco’
Goat Girl – ‘Crow Cries’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Speed To My Side’
JJ72 – ‘Long Way South’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Is This Ready?’
Rejjie Snow (feat: PELL) – ‘Virgo’
Wagon Christ – ‘Shadows’
Bicep – ‘Just’