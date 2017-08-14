Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 14

The Chemical Brothers (feat: Q-Tip) – ‘Go’

Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)

Major Lazer (feat: Mr Lexxx & Santigold) – ‘Hold The Line’

Jealous Of The Birds & Ryan Vail – ‘Love Is A Crow’

REWS – ‘Shine’

Zwan – ‘Lyric’

Royal Blood – ‘Lights Out’

Ash – ‘Kung Fu

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

Heathers – ‘Midnight Train’

FEMME – ‘Fire With Fire’

Michael Jackson – ‘Black Or White’

Inhaler – ‘I Want You’

Sinkane – ‘Telephone’

Sinkane – ‘Young Trouble’

Grouse – ‘Rich Vein Of Form’

Hour 2:

Pulp – ‘Do You Remember The First Time?’

Fjokra – ‘Bang On The Door’

Liam Lynch – ‘United States Of Whatever’

Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’s Den’

Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’

Radiohead – ‘Everything In It’s Right Place’

The Invisible – ‘Utopia’

Flecks – ‘Distance=Distance’

Daughter – ‘Burn It Down’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Higher Ground’

Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’

Kormac – ‘Rainstorm’

Will De Burca – ‘It Shall Be Opened’

All Tvvins (feat: James Vincent McMorrow) – ‘Alone Together’

All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’ (Alex Metric Remix)