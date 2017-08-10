Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 10
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
TooFools – ‘Touch’
Tkay Maidza – ‘Simulation’
DJ Shadow (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Nobody Speak’
The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’
RJD2 – ‘Since We Last Spoke’
Fangclub – ‘Common Ground’
Audioslave – ‘Cochise’
Elkin x Tebi Rex – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Rejjie Snow (feat: PELL) – ‘Virgo’
Cypress Hill – ‘When The Shit Goes Down’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Living On The 110’
Hour 2:
Grimes (feat: Janelle Monae) – ‘Venus Fly’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Diamonds Are Forever’
Sack – ‘Put Yourself In My Shoes’
BARQ – ‘Bear’
Hare Squead live at Eurosonic
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
Jane Weaver – ‘Did You See Butterflies?’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘Good Woman’
Paul Thomas Saunders interview (for The Record)
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘A Lunar Veteran’s Guide To Re-Entry’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Dust & Echoes’
iEuropean – ‘Don’t Lose Control’