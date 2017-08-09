Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 9
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Bantum (feat: Rusangano Family & Senita) – ‘Feel Your Rhythm’
Golpfrapp – ‘Ride A White Horse’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Songhoy Blues – ‘Bamako’
Sean X – ‘Tip Toe’
Foo Fighters – ‘Run’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Bokito – ‘Better At Getting Worse’
Hare Squead – ‘Pure’
Daithi – ‘Holiday Home’
Hour 2:
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)
Goat Girl – ‘Crow Cries’
Buck 65 – ‘Zombie Delight’
Sol Brothers – ‘That Elvis Track’
Elvis Vs Junkie XL – ‘A Little Less Conversation’
Petite Noir – ‘Noirse’
Bry – ‘Disarm’
The War On Drugs – ‘Red Eyes’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Sense Of Place’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘I Love You Sadie’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Kate Tempest – ‘Whoops’
Bjork – ‘Big Time Sensuality’
Jagwar Ma – ‘O B 1’
Hour 3:
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’
Paul Thomas Saunders – Wreckhead & The Female Form’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
The Vryll Society – ‘Shadow Of A Wave’
The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’
The National – ‘Carin At The Liquor Store’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Distrust’ (Blend Bold Remix)
Fangclub – ‘Role Models’
Fangclub – ‘Lightening’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Know Your Enemy’
Hookworms – ‘Away/Towards’