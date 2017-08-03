Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 3
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Meljoan – ‘Personal Assistant’
Beth Dito – ‘Fire’
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’
DBFC – ‘Autonomic’
Fatboy Slim – ‘Right Here Right Now’
Will De Burca – ‘Madrid’
The Big Moon – ‘Bonfire’
Radiohead – ‘Planet Telex’
Autumn Owls – ‘A Thousand Blind Windows’
The Very Best – ‘Makes A King’
In Valour – ‘Slow Crunch’
Hour 2:
Danny Brown (feat: B-Real) – ‘Get Hi’
Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’
FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’
AikJ – ‘Hidden Agenda’
Arcade Fire – ‘Haiti’
Arcade Fire – ‘Peter Pan’
Kate Tempest live at Primavera Sound:
‘Don’t Fall In’
Pictures On A Screen’
Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’
Catalan – ‘Oka’
Nadine Shah – ‘Holiday Destination’
PJ Harvey – ‘Good Fortune’
Slotface – ‘Pitted’
Fangclub – ‘Bad Words’
The Prodigy (feat: Crispian Mills) – ‘Narayan’