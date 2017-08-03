Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 3

The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’

Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)

Meljoan – ‘Personal Assistant’

Beth Dito – ‘Fire’

Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’

Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’

DBFC – ‘Autonomic’

Fatboy Slim – ‘Right Here Right Now’

Will De Burca – ‘Madrid’

The Big Moon – ‘Bonfire’

Radiohead – ‘Planet Telex’

Autumn Owls – ‘A Thousand Blind Windows’

The Very Best – ‘Makes A King’

In Valour – ‘Slow Crunch’

Hour 2:

Danny Brown (feat: B-Real) – ‘Get Hi’

Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’

FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’

AikJ – ‘Hidden Agenda’

Arcade Fire – ‘Haiti’

Arcade Fire – ‘Peter Pan’

Kate Tempest live at Primavera Sound:

‘Don’t Fall In’

Pictures On A Screen’

Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’

Catalan – ‘Oka’

Nadine Shah – ‘Holiday Destination’

PJ Harvey – ‘Good Fortune’

Slotface – ‘Pitted’

Fangclub – ‘Bad Words’

The Prodigy (feat: Crispian Mills) – ‘Narayan’