Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 31
M83 – ‘Midnight City’
Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)
All Tvvins – ‘Too Young To Live’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Warriors Of The Dystoteque – ‘We’re Taking Control’
Grimes – ‘California’
Serengetti – ‘California’
Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Soundtrack To The End Of The Night’
Fangclub – ‘Better To Forget’
Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Nine Black Alps – ‘Unsatisfied’
Bantum (feat: Rusangano Family & Senita) – ‘Feel Your Rhythm’ (Daithi Remix)
Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’
Hour 2:
Kedrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’
Tebi Rex – ‘Icarus’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Queens’
Lazyboy – ‘Underwear Goes Inside The Pants’
Arcade Fire – ‘Electric Blue’
Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’
202s – ‘Dash For The Exit (Real Love Doesn’t Lie)’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
U2 – ‘Mofo’
Regurgitator – ‘Black Bugs’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Go To The Road’
The Vryll Society – ‘Shadow Of A Wave’
Otherkin – ‘Bad Advice’
Overhead, The Albatross – ‘Big River Man’