Dave Fanning | Gigs Gone Wrong, and How to be Smarter…
On today’s Dave Fanning Show
Resident Rockstar Cormac Battle had a look at some cringe-worthy stage disasters. From Kings of Leon to Fergie
Writer and Broadcaster Tim Hardford told us about his book 50 Things that Made the Modern Economy.
Pat Fitzpatrick had a look back on some of the more unusual news from during the week including the CSO map of single people
And Dr Niamh Shaw had a look at some everyday habits that could make us smarter
You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE