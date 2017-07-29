Dave Fanning Show – Local Customs, Lana Del Rey and more…

On today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Manchan Magan talks about the local customs of destinations frequently visited by people. Although you may be there on holidays, it’s important to be culturally sensitive. Some places have vastly different customs and culture and what might be considered rude in one country, such as talking with your mouth full, is completely acceptable in another country.

Paul Whitington discusses this weeks newest movies including The Big Sick and 47 Meters Down.

Author Danny Goldberg speaks about his new book In Search of the Lost Chord (1967 And The Hippie Idea) which sees him reflect on a year which was considered to be the Summer of Love, revolution and the year of many iconic releases including The Beatles Sgt.Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Music Journalist Jennifer Gannon on Lana Del Rey’s time in the musical limelight from Born to Die all the way through to her newest, just released album, Lust For Life.

