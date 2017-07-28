Sound of the Nation

Alison Spittle and 1/3 of Foil Arms and Hog LIVE from The Vodafone Comedy Festival

Alison Spittle and 1/3 of Foil Arms and Hog LIVE from The Vodafone Comedy Festival

A surprise visit from Alison Spittle becomes a small Roadcaster party when Hog of “Foil Arms and Hog” drops in to say hello!