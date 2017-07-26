Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, July 26
Phoenix – ‘1901’
Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’
BARQ – ‘Bear’
Liam Lynch – ‘United States Of Whatever’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Queens Of TheStone Age – ‘Regular John’
Queens Of TheStone Age – ‘The Way You Used To Do’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’
Prahlad – ‘Melt’
Leftfield (feat: John Lyndon) – ‘Open Up’ (Skream Remix)
Bantum (feat: Rusangano Family & Senita) – ‘Feel Your Rhythm’ (Daithi Remix)
Three Underneath – ‘Can I Be’
School Of Seven Bells – ‘When You Sing’
Hour 2:
Liam Gallagher – ‘Chinatown’
Oasis – ‘D’you Know What I mean’
Deep Sky Objects – ‘Bones’
James Yuill – ‘Sorted’
Tkay Maidza – ‘Afterglow’
Day One – ‘Trying To Hard’
Phelim Byrne (Day One) interview
Day One – ‘I’m Doing Fine’
Massive Attack (feat: Young Fathers) – ‘Voodoo In My Blood’
Neon Atlas – ‘Move In Circles’
Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’
Hot Chip – ‘No Fit State’