Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 25
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
Otherkin – ‘Bad Advice’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Tonight Tonight’
Mangomad Vs Stanley Odd – ‘The Numbness’ (Dead Leg Drop Mix)
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
The Prodigy – ‘Their Law’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Black Dress’
The XX – ‘Replica’
Tame Impala – ‘Let It Happen’ (Soulwax Remix)
Hour 2:
Groove Armada – ‘I See You Baby’
Sean X – ‘Tip Toe’
Spooks – ‘Karma Hotel’
James Yuill – ‘Fire Breathing’
Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Introduction’
Day One – ‘Waiting For A Break’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonna Wanna’
The Frames – ‘Monument’
Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’
Auxiliary Phoenix – ‘Mayday’
Ghostpoet – ‘Freakshow’
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
Foals – ‘My Number’ (Hot Chip Remix)