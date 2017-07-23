Dave Fanning – Edinburgh Comics, China & War Movies

Today on the Dave Fanning Show…

If you’ve ever thought about travelling to China and want to avoid the tourist traps of Beijing and other cities, Manchán Magan has tips for travelling in rural China.

Every year thousands head to the Edinburgh Festival, where comedians hope to make a name for themselves on stage. Comics Davey Reilly and Lara Byrne tell Dave what it’s like to perform at the festival.

Journalist Aoife Barry talks about the stories of the week including Madonna, learning with music and Dinosaurs.

Brian Redden chats with Dave about epic war movies such as Casablanca, Escape to Victory and The Longest Day.