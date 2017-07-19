Wanna Meet the Vamps?!

The Vamps are back with a brand new brilliant album called Night and Day.

The band will be joining us in studio here next week – that’s Wednesday July 26th – and would love to meet some of their fans.

Every day on the show this week we’re giving you the chance to be amongst the lucky few to come into RTE and meet the band!

If you wanna meet them, text VAMPS to 51552,

Along with your name, age, location and why you should be chosen to come in.

We’re choosing two winners on today’s show.

This is all on the back of The Vamps NEW album, Night and Day.

This is the new single – Middle of the Night…