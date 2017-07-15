Dave Fanning – The Joshua Tree turns 30!

On today’s Dave Fanning Show…

U2’s iconic album The Joshua Tree is turning 30 and to mark this special anniversary, the show today is a bit of a U2 special. Dave chats with Steve Iredale, a long time production manager for U2 as well as Steve Averill who designed U2 album sleeves including The Joshua Tree. He’s also the man behind the naming of the band. Thomas McLaughlin who was lead singer of Light A Big Fire, a band that supported U2 back in the day of The Joshua Tree and he also has his stories to tell. Dave also revisits several interviews with the band… the naked interview included… but most importantly, The Joshua Tree interview.