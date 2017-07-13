Wanna see coldplay live in Paris?!?!

Listen up!!

2fm want to send you AND a friend to PARIS!!… To see COLDPLAY!!!… LIVE!!!!… With FIVE HUNDRED EURO!!!

Did you miss the concert of the year?

Or maybe you were there?

Well we want you to experience it… For the first time or maybe…. ONE MORE TIME!!

Listen to 2fm all day tomorrow, we have chances to qualify in every single show!!

To be in with a chance of winning this AMAZING prize Listen out for the 2fm Coldplay Live in Paris track and when you hear it… text your Name, Age, Location to 51552. Texter 100 goes in the draw on the Eoghan McDermott show later that day!!!

That’s a lot of these !!!!!!! in one post 😉

Prize Includes

Return Aerlingus Flights from Dublin – Paris

Accommodation for 2 people

2 x Coldplay Pitch Tickets to Stade De France Tuesday 18th July

€500 spending money

RTE Standard Competition Terms and Conditions Apply

Additional T&Cs