Dave Fanning | Radicals, Movie Moments and more….

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Jamie Bartlett told Dave about his new book ‘Radicals: Outsiders Changing the World’. Jamie spoke about the groups from transhumanists to anarchists who are changing the world.

Pat Fitzpatrick had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week, including could Liam Gallagher be a Love Island fan.

Simon Maher had a look at some of the songs that made movie magic!

And David McNeill an Irish journalist living in Japan gave us an insight on Japanese society and culture

