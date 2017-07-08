Dave Fanning – Brian Byrne, Coldplay and more…

On today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Brian Byrne hails from Navan but moved to L.A. To focus on film composition. He has worked on everything from Albert Nobbs to Sex and the City 2. He has also worked with everyone from Bono to Barbara Streisand. He’s at home in Ireland now working with the RTE Concert Orchestra and also on a new film.

Movie Critic with the Irish Independent, Paul Whitington, talks about the newest movie releases this week including Spiderman-Homecoming and Okja.

Robert Meeropol tells his story of what life was like after his parents Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed by the United States. Julius and Ethel were U.S. citizens who were convicted on June 19th 1953 of committing espionage for the Soviet Union.

Ahead of the Coldplay gig tonight, Dave dips into an old interview with Chris and Johnny.