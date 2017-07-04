Eoghan Chats to Our Favourite American Mark Stern
American’s across the world are celebrating their independence today. We couldn’t let the day pass without chatting to our favourite American journalist, Mark Stern from Slate Magazine.
He spoke to Eoghan about the new Netflix documentary ‘Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press’, which exams the trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media.
Mark also talked about Jared Yates Sexton, the journalist who revealed the racist, anti-Semitic internet troll behind the CNN wrestling video that Donald Trump shared on social media.