WIN €800 FUEL VOUCHERS EVERYDAY WITH EOGHAN

Eoghan’s manning the Applegreen pumps, who wants a fill up!

The Eoghan Mc Dermott show’s got all the latest to tell you on a massive summer give-away that’s happening between Applegreen and Jaguar!

It’s just kicked off and runs till the 20th July and the prizes are amazing with five prizes of Free fuel for a Year and one unbelievable overall prize of a 172 Jaguar XE!!

To enter you can get all the details at your local Applegreen forecourt or on their website http://applegreenstores.com/ie/promo/jaguar

The other good news is thanks to Applegreen we’ve even more chances to win with Eoghan manning the Applegreen pumps this week with hundreds of euro in fuel vouchers to give-away all this week!

Competition terms and conditions apply