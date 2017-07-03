WIN €1000 WITH JENNY

Does our Winning Streak have your name on it!?

This week as Nicky takes a break Jenny’s decided to go prize mad with a little cash from our friends in the National Lottery to give-away, well when we say a little we’re actually talking ONE THOUSAND EURO each day to be won!

While Marty Whelan and all the National Lottery lucky Winning Streak winners live it up in New York this week we’ve decided to bring a little bit of New York to you!

And all you need to do for a chance of winning a GRAND is just figure out each day what that little bit of New York is and to help you we’ve got some clues from show favourite Marty!

Basically it’s “Where’s Marty” and all you need to do is listen out for the clues each day!

Then just text your answer and name to 51552 now!

It’s all thanks to the National Lottery and happens every day Monday to Thursday from 10am!

