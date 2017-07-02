Dave Fanning | John Bishop and more…..

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Travel Expert Manchán Magan gave us some tips on inter-railing

It’s no longer a matter of just a concert t-shirt, pop-stars today have everything from a fragrance to a door-mat! Aisling Keenan had a look at Pop-star brands…

Journalist Emer McLysaght had some of the more unusual news stories from the week, including a wedding gift dilemma that went viral

And Dave had a chat with comedian John Bishop about everything from football, to being a sexy vegetarian

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE