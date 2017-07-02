Dave Fanning | John Bishop and more…..
On today’s Dave Fanning Show
Travel Expert Manchán Magan gave us some tips on inter-railing
It’s no longer a matter of just a concert t-shirt, pop-stars today have everything from a fragrance to a door-mat! Aisling Keenan had a look at Pop-star brands…
Journalist Emer McLysaght had some of the more unusual news stories from the week, including a wedding gift dilemma that went viral
And Dave had a chat with comedian John Bishop about everything from football, to being a sexy vegetarian
