Dave Fanning – 20 years of Harry Potter, robot obsessed Ana Matronic and meeting Lizzy Goodman in the bathroom!…

Today on the Dave Fanning Show…

It’s 20 years since the dawn of Harry Potter and the world of witchcraft and wizardry has been adored and admired by millions since. Rick O Shea, Joe Gorman of Joe.ie and Claire Hennessy, three superfans, tell us what the fascination is.

Ana Matronic is an artist, co-lead vocalist for Scissor Sisters, an activist and a robot fanatic. She’s just written a book called Robot Takeover which takes a look at 100 of the most iconic robots from popular culture.

Paul Whitington, movie critic from the Irish Independent reviews this weeks new releases including A Man Called Ove and Despicable Me 3.

Lizzy Goodman is the author of Meet Me In The Bathroom and in her book she shines a light on New York’s musical transformation in the early 2000s. Lizzy’s writing has appeared in many publications including the New York Times, Rolling Stone and NME.