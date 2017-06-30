Win a trip to Soll in Austria

Win a Holiday in the region Wilder Kaiser Söll

This weekend, Stephen Byrne is giving you the chance to win a fabulous Walking Holiday for two to Soll, in Austria, courtesy of the Soll Tourist Board, celebrating 800 years of the village of Soll itself.

Think about it, this autumn you and your guest could be walking, hiking and cycling your way around the Austrian Tirol.

You’ll fly to Munich from Dublin or Cork with Aer Lingus, just a short 2 hour transfer away from Soll, and stay half board in one of Soll’s great family run hotels for one week in the Hotel Feichter http://www.hotelfeichter.com/, 1 week accommodation!

Also included SkiWelt Experience Lift Passes for 6 days in September/October, Free guided hiking trip, Ebike and a Soll goody backpack.

www.wilder-kaiser.info

Stay Tuned to Stephen Byrne 3 – 6pm Saturday and Sunday

