Pairc Ui Chaoimh May 4th and 5thBoucher Road Playing Fields Belfast May 9th

Pearse Stadium Galway May 12th and 13th

And Phoenix Park Dublin May 16th and 18th

It’s The biggest Irish Tour EVER!!

Tickets on sale July 8th @ 9am