Dave Fanning – Conversations With Friends, Ricky Gervais and much more…

Today on the Dave Fanning Show:

Conversations With Friends is a new novel that’s getting brilliant reviews everywhere. The book tells the story of a 21 year old student called Frances and it has already been quoted by one critic as being ‘the best I’ve read on what it means to be young and female.’ Sally Rooney tells us all about it.

Dave dips into an interview with Ricky Gervais ahead of his comedy gig ‘Humanity’ tonight at 3Arena.

Paul Whitington gives a rundown of this weeks newest movies including Transformers: Beyond Reason.

Last night Radiohead headlined at Glastonbury but Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were also there. Festivals are mixing it up these days but what have been the most significant performances? Simon Maher tells us.

In his latest movie, Hampstead, Brendan Gleeson plays a homeless man called Harry Hallowes who falls in love with a widow played by Diane Keaton. Dave interviews Brendan about the film which is inspired by a true story.

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE