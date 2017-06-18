Dave Fanning |Catherine Mayer on Gender Equality, Plus Paul McGuinness talks U2 and Riviera……

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Catherine Mayer is an Author and Co-Founder of the Women’s Equality Party. Catherine told Dave about her new book ‘Attack of the Ft. Women’, and about the challenges for women today.

Journalist Emer McLysaght had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week. Emer told Dave about Leo’s Coppers celebration night. Also, do how some people actually think chocolate milk comes from brown cows?!

Former U2 Manager Paul McGuiness spoke about working with the band for 35 years and about his new TV Show Riviera

And with Radiohead playing Dublin later this week we had a listen back to an interview with Thom and Ed from 2010

