Dave Fanning – Robbie Williams, Billy Bragg and Liam Gallagher… What more could you want?

Dave revisits an old interview with Robbie ahead of his concert tonight at the Aviva Stadium. They chat about his career, Loudon Wainwright, and Bono.

Billy Bragg is an author, broadcaster and activist and one of Britain’s most prominent and politically active singer/songwriters of the last 35 years. His new book Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World explores a music genre which he feels led to the greatness of the 60’s invasion.

Paul Whitington reviews this weeks newest movies including Churchill and Gifted.

Dave talks with Liam Gallagher about life since Oasis, grocery shopping and his forthcoming album As You Were.

