Cork Rock doc – Part 2 (1993 to 1995)

What happens when you bring together 15 of the best acts in Ireland, and put them in front of some of the most influential figures in the music industry? This is what the Cork Rock showcase gigs set out to do between the years 1988 and 1995.

Part one of this documentary looked at the early years that featured names like The Cranberries, Therapy, & The Sultans Of Ping FC. Here, in part two of RTE 2fm’s look back at the Cork Rock showcase gig, Dan Hegarty and producer Ian Wilson focus on the latter years of the event (between 1993 and 1995) where a new breed of Irish acts we’re ready to make the leap from local heroes to international contenders.

In this documentary, Dan speaks with Dave Fanning, Geoff Travis (of Rough Trade Records), 2fm’s Jenny Greene, and acts such as Blink, The Hitchers, Junkster, The Revenants and others.