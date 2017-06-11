Dave Fanning | Fitness with Karl Henry and more…

Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

With Leo Varadkar set to become Taoiseach next week, Dave spoke to Financial Times Pop Critic Ludo Hunter-Tilney, about the rise of the Generation X politician.

Dietitian Sarah Keogh explained why there are so many added protein products on supermarket shelves at the moment.

Karl Henry was in studio to answer listeners questions on fitness this summer.

And Ciara King had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week, including the news that swearing is good for you.

You can download our podcasts or listen back to the show HERE