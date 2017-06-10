Dave Fanning – Celtic Soul, that Nokia tune and much more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

Celtic Soul is the title of a new documentary which features Hollywood Actor Jay Baruchel and Irish Soccer Journalist Eoin O’ Callaghan as they travel from Montreal to Westport to Glasgow to trace Jay’s Irish roots and learn more about their beloved soccer club Glasgow Celtic.

Jennifer Gannon talks about famous songs that you never knew were cover versions.

Back in the day the one tune that was quite literally everywhere was that infamous Nokia ringtone and it was loved and hated in equal measure. It’s creator Thomas Dolby chats with Dave about how the tune came to be.

Movie critic Paul Whitington talks about this weeks new releases including ‘The Mummy’ and ‘My Cousin Rachel’.

