What’s that you say? Harry has finally added an Irish date to his massive tour.

Irish fans were left disappointed earlier this year when the former One Directioner hadn’t put us on his tour list, but fear not because we’ve just got a date for 2018!

Styles will be coming to Dublin’s 3 Arena on the 16th of April next year, tickets go on sale June the 16th from Ticketmaster.ie so set those alarms!

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)