Irish Exclusive! Eoghan Chats To Global Superstar Katy Perry

In an Irish exclusive, Eoghan chats to Katy Perry about her new album ‘Witness’ and her upcoming role as a judge on American Idol. They also exchanged some voice messages with Niall Horan and Katy took part in the Irish accent challenge.

You can listen to the full interview here and watch the videos below!

Katy’s Irish accent challenge:

 

Snog, marry, avoid with Katy Perry:

Katy wants to know how to say boobs in Irish:

Katy’s got a message for our Niall Horan: