2FM Play the Picnic 2017

How would you like to Play at Electric Picnic?

We’re calling all bands, solo artists, singer-songwriters, DJs, rappers, hip-hop artists, you name it… to submit a track that they think will bag them a spot on the Play the Picnic Stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Ten of the best as voted by the 2FM panel and a public text vote will win a chance to play at the country’s biggest music Festival.

To entre email a link to their track to playthepicnic@rte.ie (e.g. Soundcloud, WeTransfer, Mixcloud). Please do not send MP3 or other audio format files as they will not be counted as entries.

One entry per act. Full terms and conditions are available below. Closing date for entries is Friday 23rd June.

Terms and Conditions

The Play the Picnic Competition (the “Competition”) is run in conjunction with Festival Republic, Jack & Jill and RTÉ 2fm.

The Competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland aged 18 or over only excluding employees of the Promoter, their families, agents and anyone else connected with the promotion. No purchase necessary. The Competition is open to all acts.

For instructions on how to enter please follow the instructions on the 2fm website. The Promoter cannot be held liable for system failures at the handling house or on the Competition website. The Promoter and its agents accept no responsibility for difficulties experienced submitting an entry into this Competition.

Competition entries can be submitted from 6th June 2017. To be eligible the act must be available to perform at Electric Picnic 2017. Entries must be received by June 23rd 2017 The Promoter reserves the right to adjust the entry period if deemed necessary and will post any changes on the 2fm website. Postal entrants cannot be accepted. Entries not in accordance with the entry instructions are invalid. Any entries containing material deemed obscene, provocative, inappropriate, offensive or otherwise objectionable content not be considered and any such entry will be deemed invalid, and such determination is solely at the discretion of the Promoter.

All acts with a track submitted during this time will be eligible. A shortlist will be chosen by a panel of judges and where set out by The Promoter or its agents or partners by public voting. The decision of the judges and the Promoters are final. It is accepted by entrants that no correspondence or discussion will be entered into in relation to decisions made during the course of the Competition.

Only one entry is allowed per act.

Entrants confirm that they own all the rights in relation to any lyrics, melodies or any other material submitted for entry. The Promoter cannot be held liable by any third parties for any copyright breaches on any material it receives or on the part of any entrant.

Judges from RTÉ 2fm will listen to and read or examine where appropriate each submission and will select which, in their opinion, are the acts to progress to the shortlist of the competition. This shortlist of entrants will be posted on the 2fm website on the 30th June 2017. Judges’ decisions are final and it is fully accepted by all entrants that no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

Voting for the final ten will be via text and judging panel and will be on a 50/50 basis. Decisions in relation to this are entirely at the discretion of the judges and all decisions are final. No correspondence or discussions will be entered into with anyone.

Voting will be open from July 14h to 28th the final ten acts from the shortlist will be decided using the 50/50 combination of Judges votes and public voting.

The final 10 and overall competition winner will be announced on July 28th.

Prize details. All final ten acts will get to play the Play the Picnic tent at Electric Picnic. The overall winner will get to play the Play the Picnic tent and also get to play the Cosby Stage at Electric Picnic. The overall winner will also receive a full day studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.

The overall winner will be announced in accordance with the Terms & Conditions.

By entering, you are giving permission for your track, photo and brief biography to be posted on the competition website for voting purposes. For as long as you remain in the Competition, and particularly in the event that your act is selected as the winner, you agree to allow the Promoter to use part or all of your performance or performances and interview clips on-air on RTÉ 2fm and rte/2fm.ie and Jack & Jill and Electric Picnic websites and social media.

Entrants agree, if required, to take part in publicity accompanying, or resulting from, this Competition. Allten shortlisted acts will be responsible for their own transport to and from the RTE studios and to Electric Picnic.

By participating, those entering the Competition agree that the Promoter will not be liable for any liability, loss, damage, costs, expenses or injury of any kind to the entrant or any other person or entity caused by, or resulting directly or indirectly from, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or any element of the prize or participation in the Competition.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. The promoter reserves the right to amend, substitute or withdraw this promotion in whole or in part at any time during the Competition period in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control with no liability to any entrants, the Competition-winner or any third party. The promoter also reserves the right to award an alternative prize of equal or greater value, should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. The decision of the promoter in all matters is final and no correspondence will be entered into. By entering this promotion all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms & Conditions. All entry instructions form part of the Terms & Conditions.

The Promoter reserves the right to vary the Terms & Conditions of and/or to withdraw, amend, suspend, terminate or cancel this Competition at any time without notice. Neither the promoter nor any of its associated or affiliated companies shall be liable to any person for any variation, withdrawal, amendment, suspension, termination, cancellation, limitation, restriction or delay affecting this Competition or participation therein.

An entrant’s personal data will only be held for the purpose of contacting the entrant in relation to their participation in this Competition and will not be used for any other purposes whatsoever without their prior permission.