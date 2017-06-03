Dave Fanning – Tiger Woods, Alan Cumming and much more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

A lot of songs have gotten into trouble over the years… So much so they’ve been banned from the airways. Simon Maher takes a look at what songs took a hit.

Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel on Monday and was subsequently arrested. Greg Allen takes a look at Tiger’s life and how it all went a bit pear shaped.

Scottish and American actor, performer and author Alan Cumming is here for Listowel Writers’ Week and stops in to chat with Dave about his career. His new book ‘Not My Father’s Son’ is published by Dey Street Books.

Movie Critic Paul Whitington chats about this week’s newest films including Wonder Woman.

