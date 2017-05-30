Heading to Shawn Mendes tonight? Here’s What You Need to Know

He’s been out enjoying himself in the lead-up to the gig

Shawn Mendes plays Dublin’s 3Arena tonight

And he’s been out enjoying himself in the lead-up if his Insta is anything to go by ⬇

When in Dublin… A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on May 29, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

However, security measures at the 3Arena have been greatly increased following last week’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Attendees at the gig are advised to make note of the following:

Backpacks, larger purses or bags are not allowed; only purses or clutches measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.

A full body pat down search and/or metal detector search will take place prior to venue entry.

Pocket contents will need to be completely emptied and viewed during the search process.

We encourage patrons to minimize jackets and additional layers when possible.

People heading to the concert are being asked to carefully review the updated security restrictions and protocols.