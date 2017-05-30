Heading to Shawn Mendes tonight? Here’s What You Need to Know
He’s been out enjoying himself in the lead-up to the gig
Shawn Mendes plays Dublin’s 3Arena tonight
And he’s been out enjoying himself in the lead-up if his Insta is anything to go by ⬇
However, security measures at the 3Arena have been greatly increased following last week’s terrorist attack in Manchester.
Attendees at the gig are advised to make note of the following:
- Backpacks, larger purses or bags are not allowed; only purses or clutches measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.
- A full body pat down search and/or metal detector search will take place prior to venue entry.
- Pocket contents will need to be completely emptied and viewed during the search process.
- We encourage patrons to minimize jackets and additional layers when possible.
People heading to the concert are being asked to carefully review the updated security restrictions and protocols.