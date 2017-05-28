Dave Fanning – Featuring bad sequels to bad bosses and everything in between…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

Journalist Aisling Keenan comes in to talk to Dave about the news you might have missed this week, covering everything from goat yoga to cat cuddling.

Diarmuid Gavin talks about his recent ventures including his spectacular garden creation at Dundrum Town Centre.

Sequels always attract their predecessors loyal audience but do they always deliver? Amanada Fennelly talks to Dave about the most wanted and anticipated sequels.

Is the era of the bad boss over or is the kindness of the worlds billionaire tech founders just a savvy business move? Eoghan McDermott, Director at The Communications Clinic, explains to Dave what the thinking is behind the nice boss.

