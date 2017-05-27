Dave Fanning – From a punk in London to a movie stuntman and much more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

In light of the recent Manchester tragedy we talk to Eamon Fox, Event Controller, about the security measures to be implemented at Slane today.

1979, Sid Vicious is dead, Margaret Thatcher is very much alive and Barry McKinley has arrived in London. Fast forward to 2017 the writer chats to Dave about his punk memoir. A Ton of Malice, the Half-Life of a Irish Punk in London is published by Old Street Publishing .

Stunt men get very little credit for their dangerous work. From Bond to Bourne, Roger Yuan has featured in many hair raising movie moments. He talks to Dave about his craft.

June 1st marks the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles iconic album Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band album. Dave revisits interviews with Paul McCartney and Producer George Martin.

Movie Critic Paul Whitington talks to Dave about this weeks newest releases and Sir Roger Moore.

You can listen to the show in full or download the podcasts here.