Louise McSharry: Thursday, March 30 Playlist
Check out which new bangers Louise played on the show here!
Hour One
Mura Masa – 1 Night
ZAYN – Still Got Time
Mr. Jukes feat. BJ the Chicago Kid – Angels / Your Love
Louis the Child – World On Fire
Oh Wonder – Ultralife
Oh Wonder – Livewire
Garren – There She Go
Alt-J – In Cold Blood
Drake – Passionfruit
Wavves – Animal
Syd – Know
Rationale – Deliverance
Stormzy – Cigarettes & Cush
Vera Blue – Private
Hour Two
ZHU – Nightcrawler
Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)
Iggy Azalea – Mo Bounce
Bakar – Big Dreams
Joe Goddard – Home
Laoise – Halfway
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4
Rex Orange County – Sunflower
London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing
GoldLink – Crew
Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)
Jarami – Know No Better
Billie Eilish – Bellyache
Nicki Minaj – No Frauds