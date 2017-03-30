Louise McSharry: Thursday, March 30 Playlist

Check out which new bangers Louise played on the show here!

Hour One

Mura Masa – 1 Night

ZAYN – Still Got Time

Mr. Jukes feat. BJ the Chicago Kid – Angels / Your Love

Louis the Child – World On Fire

Oh Wonder – Ultralife

Oh Wonder – Livewire

Garren – There She Go

Alt-J – In Cold Blood

Drake – Passionfruit

Wavves – Animal

Syd – Know

Rationale – Deliverance

Stormzy – Cigarettes & Cush

Vera Blue – Private

Hour Two

ZHU – Nightcrawler

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)

Iggy Azalea – Mo Bounce

Bakar – Big Dreams

Joe Goddard – Home

Laoise – Halfway

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4

Rex Orange County – Sunflower

London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing

GoldLink – Crew

Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)

Jarami – Know No Better

Billie Eilish – Bellyache

Nicki Minaj – No Frauds