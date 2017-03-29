Louise McSharry: Wednesday, March 29 Playlist

Step right up and check out everything Louise played on the show right here.

Hour One

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)

Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave

Alt-J – In Cold Blood

Oh Wonder – Livewire

Mr Jukes – Angels / Your Love

Joe Goddard – Home

Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night

London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing

Le Galaxie feat. MayKay – Pleasure

Drake – Passionfruit

Louis the Child – World on Fire

Garren – There She Go

Bakar – Big Dreams

Hour Two

Calvin Harris – Slide

Rex Orange County – Sunflower

Iggy Azalea – Bounce

Frank Ocean – Chanel

Little Dragon – Sweet

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4

Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses

Mabel – Finders Keepers

Aminé – Redmercedes

Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)

Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano

Rationale – Deliverance

Amir Obé – Wish You Well

Vera Blue – Private