Louise McSharry: Wednesday, March 29 Playlist
Step right up and check out everything Louise played on the show right here.
Hour One
Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)
Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave
Alt-J – In Cold Blood
Oh Wonder – Livewire
Mr Jukes – Angels / Your Love
Joe Goddard – Home
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing
Le Galaxie feat. MayKay – Pleasure
Drake – Passionfruit
Louis the Child – World on Fire
Garren – There She Go
Bakar – Big Dreams
Hour Two
Calvin Harris – Slide
Rex Orange County – Sunflower
Iggy Azalea – Bounce
Frank Ocean – Chanel
Little Dragon – Sweet
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4
Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses
Mabel – Finders Keepers
Aminé – Redmercedes
Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)
Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
Rationale – Deliverance
Amir Obé – Wish You Well
Vera Blue – Private