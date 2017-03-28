WIN TIX TO WALKING ON CARS

Walking On Cars have just announced an outdoor show at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday June 24th 2017.

Tickets €39.50 incl. booking fee

Tickets on sale at 9am this Friday, March 31st from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

Please note this is a strictly over 18’s event.

Subject to license.

‘Everything This Way’, the debut album from Irish band Walking On Cars, is certified double platinum in Ireland. Not only was it the only Irish album released in 2016 to be certified double platinum, but it is also the only debut album by an artist, Irish or International, released in 2016 to pass the incredible milestone.

Everything This Way was released in January of last year. The album went straight to #1 in Ireland and remained in the Top 10 album chart for 31 consecutive weeks.

In the UK, the band were officially amongst the top three best-selling UK label signed breakthrough acts of 2016, selling over 210,000 albums worldwide with hit single ‘Speeding Cars’ now having had a whopping 59 million streams worldwide.

Their debut album ‘Everything This Way’ has now gone top five in seven countries and top twenty in a further twenty-three on the iTunes charts.

Apple Music and iTunes Ireland have chosen Everything This Way as their Best Album of 2016, describing it as a ‘pulsating, cinematic debut’.

Fans attending are advised that there is no parking at the venue and to use public transport and city centre car parks. This is an over 18’s event, patrons are requested to respect the privacy and property of local residents. Please do not contact Royal Hospital Kilmainham with queries related to any of the concerts. Resident /customer queries that are not answered on the MCD website www.mcd.ie should be directed to contact@mcd.ie.

Tickets for Walking On Cars at Royal Hospital Kilmainham go on sale this Friday at 9am

