Louise McSharry: Sunday, March 26 Playlist
Heard a song you liked but missed the name? Get Louise’s playlist here.
Hour One
Stormzy – Cold
Mabel – Finders Keepers
ZHU – Nightcrawler
Zara Larsson – TG4M
Joe Goddard – Home
Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses
Astrid S – Breathe
The XX – Say Something Loving
Talos – Odyssey
Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos – Slide
Wavves – You’re Welcome
Sinkane – Telephone
Lorde – Green Light
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Hour Two
TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kehlis – Do It Like Me
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
Mike WILL Made-it – Gucci on My
Kehlani – Get Like
Icarus – King Kong
Arty – Falling Down
Soulé – Good Life
Otherkin – Bad Advice
Vera Blue – Private
Jason Derulo – Swalla
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Erica Cody – Addicted
Aminé – Redmercedes
Jarreau Vandal – Someone That You Love
Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind
Frank Ocean – Chanel