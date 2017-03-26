Louise McSharry: Sunday, March 26 Playlist

Heard a song you liked but missed the name? Get Louise’s playlist here.

Hour One

Stormzy – Cold

Mabel – Finders Keepers

ZHU – Nightcrawler

Zara Larsson – TG4M

Joe Goddard – Home

Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses

Astrid S – Breathe

The XX – Say Something Loving

Talos – Odyssey

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos – Slide

Wavves – You’re Welcome

Sinkane – Telephone

Lorde – Green Light

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)

Hour Two

TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kehlis – Do It Like Me

Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night

Mike WILL Made-it – Gucci on My

Kehlani – Get Like

Icarus – King Kong

Arty – Falling Down

Soulé – Good Life

Otherkin – Bad Advice

Vera Blue – Private

Jason Derulo – Swalla

Sylvan Esso – Die Young

Erica Cody – Addicted

Aminé – Redmercedes

Jarreau Vandal – Someone That You Love

Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind

Frank Ocean – Chanel