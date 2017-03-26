DAVE FANNING| AIDAN TURNER, DON’T TELL THE BRIDE AND MORE

Great guests on today’s Dave Fanning Show

Today on The Dave Fanning Show Journalist Aoife Barry had a look back on some of the more unusual news stories from during the week

We heard how to make the perfect cup of tea from Bill Gorman. Bill is Chairman of the Tea and Infusions Association in the U.K, if you don’t mind!

Dave spoke to Irish actor and Bond contender Aidan Turner. Aidan told us about working on The Secret Scripture and his career hopes

And we met Dean and Liza who will feature on tomorrow night’s episode of Don’t Tell the Bride

You can listen back to the show or get today’s podcasts HERE