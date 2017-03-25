DAVE FANNING| JULIAN CLARY, RORY COWAN AND MORE

Lots to talk about on today’s Dave Fanning Show

Today on the Dave Fanning Show we heard about the ‘best job on the planet!’

Paul Whitington gave us his reviews on The Secret Scripture and Life

Directors Louise Gaffney and Brendan Canty told us what it’s like to make a music video

Rory Cowan who plays Rory Brown on Mrs Brown’s Boys spoke about the new chat-show ‘All Round to Mrs Brown’s’

And Julian Clary was in studio to talk about his career and his new book ‘The Bolds On Holiday’

